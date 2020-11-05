Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glen Miller Boldon Funeral Services (Boldon Colliery)
37 North Road
Boldon Colliery, Co. Durham NE35 9AX
01915 191645
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Grieves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Grieves

Notice Condolences

Billy Grieves Notice
Grieves Jarrow Sadly, passed away on
31st October 2020, aged 68 years.
Billy a much loved brother of Ann, precious son of the late Danny and Hannah and late brothers
John and Joe.
The funeral will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 10th November at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to
The Macmillan Nurses.
A collection box will be provided
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -