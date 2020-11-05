|
Grieves Jarrow Sadly, passed away on
31st October 2020, aged 68 years.
Billy a much loved brother of Ann, precious son of the late Danny and Hannah and late brothers
John and Joe.
The funeral will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 10th November at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to
The Macmillan Nurses.
A collection box will be provided
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020