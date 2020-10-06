|
YOUNG (Hebburn) Billy passed away suddenly
but peacefully in hospital on
25th September 2020
surrounded by his loving family.
Devoted husband of Sylvia,
beloved dad of Graeme, Diane,
David and partners. Adored granda of Jade, Carl, Jack, Chloe, Adam, Emma, Alfie and Angel and adored great granda to Lola.
Service to take place at
South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 13th October at 2.00pm.
Immediate family only.
All enquiries to Peter Johnson Funerals. 0191 4899158.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 6, 2020