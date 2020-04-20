|
CLAYTON Bob
(Hebburn) In hospital after a short illness on 14th April.
Loving dad to Anne, Peter, Robert, James, Julie and Kath.
Beloved grandad to Jay, Dani, Adam, Johnathan, Ashleigh, Leanne and Graeme.
Beloved great grandad to Sophie, Jenson, Amelia, Adelaide, Bella, Arwyn, Ellie and Keeva.
Rest peacefully Dad.
Your zest for life is an example to us all, you will be forever sadly missed.
Bob will be resting with Tynedale Funeral Directors. Tel: 4550904.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 20, 2020