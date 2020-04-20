Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bob Clayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob Clayton

Notice Condolences

Bob Clayton Notice
CLAYTON Bob
(Hebburn) In hospital after a short illness on 14th April.
Loving dad to Anne, Peter, Robert, James, Julie and Kath.
Beloved grandad to Jay, Dani, Adam, Johnathan, Ashleigh, Leanne and Graeme.
Beloved great grandad to Sophie, Jenson, Amelia, Adelaide, Bella, Arwyn, Ellie and Keeva.
Rest peacefully Dad.
Your zest for life is an example to us all, you will be forever sadly missed.
Bob will be resting with Tynedale Funeral Directors. Tel: 4550904.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -