|
|
|
Luther (Whitburn) Peacefully in hospital with his loving family by his side on 12th October aged 69 years, Bob. Beloved husband of the late Janice, loving dad of Marie, Robert and Clint, adored granda and great granda to all his grandchildren. Funeral Service to take place at Whitburn Parish Church on Monday 2nd November, at 2pm prior to interment at Whitburn Cemetery at 2:30pm. Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Cancer Research. All enquiries to Peter Johnson Funerals. 108 Imeary Street, 4551111.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 26, 2020