Thornton Jarrow Peacefully at home on 14th February 2020, aged 90 years, Bob.
Loving husband of Peggy
(nee McLean), much loved dad of Robert, Josephine, Christina, Keith and Kevin, a loved granda and
great granda.
Funeral service to take place at
St Peter's Church, York Avenue, on Thursday 27th February at 12.30pm.
Followed by cremation at
South Shields Crematorium
at 1.15pm.
Bob will be resting at the
Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow
Tel: 4897400
All welcome back to the
Elmfield Social Club, Campbell Park Road, Hebburn, after the service.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020