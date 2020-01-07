|
|
|
Younghusband Bob Peacefully on 31st December,
aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Ann, devoted dad to Caroline, Sharon and Dennis, dear father-in-law to Stephen, treasured granda and
great-granda.
Please meet for funeral service
on Tuesday 14th January in
South Shields Crematorium at 10.30am. Family flowers only
please, donations if desired to
the British Lung Foundation.
At the family's request,
no dark colours please.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors tel 0191 4545700
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020