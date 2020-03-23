Home

Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
09:45
South Shields Crematorium
Brenda Clark Notice
Clark South Shields Peacefully at Harton Grange on
18 March 2020 aged 89 years, Brenda (nee Hendrey). Released from Alzheimer's, reunited with her beloved dogs, together at last with precious husband Syd. Treasured Mam of John and Valerie and partners Diane and Des, Gran of Philippa and Tom, and Great Gran to Mae. Please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 30th March 2020 at 9:45am. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Dogs Trust Freedom Project (0207 8370006 [email protected]). All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 23, 2020
