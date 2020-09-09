Home

Brenda Dingwall

Notice Condolences

Brenda Dingwall Notice
DINGWALL (South Shields) At home on 2nd September, aged 82 years, Brenda (nee Southern).
Beloved wife of the late Jack.
Loving mam of Grant and Paula, dear mother-in-law of Angela, devoted nana of Jonathan, Amy, Gabrielle and Harry, also a treasured great nana of
Jacob and Louis.
Funeral service will be held at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 15th September at 2.45pm.
All enquiries to the
Co-op Funeralcare,
Westoe Road, South Shields
Tel 0191 4555521
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 9, 2020
