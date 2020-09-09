|
DINGWALL (South Shields) At home on 2nd September, aged 82 years, Brenda (nee Southern).
Beloved wife of the late Jack.
Loving mam of Grant and Paula, dear mother-in-law of Angela, devoted nana of Jonathan, Amy, Gabrielle and Harry, also a treasured great nana of
Jacob and Louis.
Funeral service will be held at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 15th September at 2.45pm.
All enquiries to the
Co-op Funeralcare,
Westoe Road, South Shields
Tel 0191 4555521
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 9, 2020