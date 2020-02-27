|
Frankie (South Shields) Formerly of Frankie's Fish and Chip Restaurant.
Peacefully on 18th February,
aged 95 years, Brenda.
Beloved wife of the late Leslie,
loved mam of Lesley and Ron,
Susan and Gary, cherished gran of Christopher, Steph, Katherine and Paul, also a proud great gran of Isabelle Frankie Hindmarch.
A celebration of Brenda's life
will take place at
South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 5th March at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to Peter Johnson Funerals, Whiteleas Way, 0191 536 0555
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020