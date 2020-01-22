|
|
|
Wanless South Shields Suddenly at home on the
14th January 2020, aged 68 years, Brenda (nee Armstrong).
Beloved wife of Fred.
Cherished sister of Jenny and
brother in law Tony. Mam of Darren, step-mam of David, Adam and daughter in law Naomi. Nanna of Aiden, Holly, Amelia, Jack and Esme. Aunt of Amanda, Mark and
great aunty to Megan, Evie,
Max and Jenson. Loved and
cherished in our hearts.
Service to be held at
All Saints Church on
29th January 2020 at 1:15pm followed by cremation at
South Shields Crematorium at 2pm. All flowers welcome.
All enquiries to Tynedale
Family Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020