WASTELL Brenda
(nee Grundy) Passed away peacefully
on 11th January 2020.
Beloved wife of Bob,
much loved mam to Neil and Jill, loving mother-in-law to
Nigel and Karen, dearest nana
to Charlotte and George.
Family and friends please
meet for service on
Monday 27th January at 2.45pm
at South Shields Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in support of
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Afterwards, all are welcome at the Littlehaven Hotel, South Shields.
Loved and sadly missed.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020
