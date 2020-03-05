Home

GARTRY Brian Passed away peacefully at home
with his loving wife Muriel
by his side on 26th February,
aged 79 years.
Loving dad of Samantha,
step dad of Edward, Janice
and the late Susan, also
father in law of David and Tricia
and much loved granda
and great granda.
Funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium
on Thursday 12th March at 2pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Parkinson's UK.
A donation box will be
available on the day.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
