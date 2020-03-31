|
|
|
HASSAN (South Shields) Suddenly at home on
21st March, aged 81 years, Brian.
Beloved husband of
the late Patricia (Pat), dearly loved dad of Wayne, Darin and Colin,
a dear father in law of
Jacqui, Sue and Lynne, adored granda of Grant, Kelly, Lily,
Stacey, Jordan and Yasmin,
also a great granda of
Theo, Junior and Joshua,
a dear brother of Norman, Hazel,
Ronnie and the late Harry.
A celebration of Brian's life will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 7th April at 12.30pm.
Brian will be resting at
Peter Johnson Funerals,
108 Imeary Street.
Due to restrictions imposed
by government.
Only immediate family are permitted
to attend the service please.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020