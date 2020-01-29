|
|
|
Thompson Brian M (Resident of Cleadon Village, formerly of Oxford)
Passed on 17th January 2020,
aged 83 years.
Beloved husband to Moyra.
Funeral service to take place at
All Saints Church, Cleadon, on Wednesday 5th February at 12.30pm, followed by committal at South Shields Crematorium
at 1.15pm.
Brian will be resting with Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields, where floral tributes may be sent.
Alternatively donations in lieu can be left at the church and crematorium for "MND".
All enquiries to (0191) 455 5521
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020