Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Thompson

Notice Condolences

Brian Thompson Notice
Thompson Brian M (Resident of Cleadon Village, formerly of Oxford)
Passed on 17th January 2020,
aged 83 years.
Beloved husband to Moyra.
Funeral service to take place at
All Saints Church, Cleadon, on Wednesday 5th February at 12.30pm, followed by committal at South Shields Crematorium
at 1.15pm.
Brian will be resting with Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields, where floral tributes may be sent.
Alternatively donations in lieu can be left at the church and crematorium for "MND".
All enquiries to (0191) 455 5521
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -