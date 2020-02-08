Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:30
All Saints Church
Cleadon
Committal
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
13:15
South Shields Crematorium
Notice

Brian Thompson Notice
THOMPSON Brian Moyra, the wife of the late Brian M. Thompson wishes to express her unreserved thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to her during her recent bereavement. Thanks also for the floral tributes, letters of condolence and cards received, plus the £203.00 they so generously collected and donated to the MND Association. Thanks go to the Doctors, Matron and staff of the A & E Ward at South Tyneside Hospital. Special thanks to the
All Saints Church Community including the Reverend Vernon Cuthbert for kindness and support given. Additionally gratitude goes to the Co-operative Funeral Services personnel for efficiency and warmth in all the funeral arrangements.
Moyra Day.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020
