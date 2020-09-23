Home

McGAREY
Bridget
(née Hopkins) Passed away peacefully
17th September aged 83 years.
Wife of the late Thomas.
Dearly loved mother of Steve, Fiona, Dave, and the late Tricia.
Cherished mother in law
of Sharon, Will and Anne.
Adored Nana of Joanne,
Luke, Seamus and Maxwell.
Treasured sister of Una,
Annette and the late Joe.
Funeral Friday 2nd October 10:15am at St Gregory's Church.
Family flowers only please, donations to CAFOD preferred.
Bridget will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
May she rest in peace
and rise in glory.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 23, 2020
