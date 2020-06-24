Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Jarrow
Dunedin House
Jarrow, Tyne and Wear NE32 5RR
0191 489 7400
Carol Moore Notice
MOORE Jarrow Peacefully after a long illness at home on
21st June 2020.
Aged 66 years.
Carol, (Née Edwards).
Much loved Wife of Stanley,
loving Mam of Ian and David, Mother in law of Louise and Jackie, cherished Grandma/Nana
of Jack and Jessica.

Funeral service to take place
at South Shields Crematorium
on Monday 29th June 2020
at 11:15 am.
Family flowers only please, donations may be left after
the service for Macmillan.
All enquiries -
Co-op Funeralcare,
Jarrow. 01914897400.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 24, 2020
