|
|
|
Chalmers Fatfield Sadly, passed away on
11th July 2020 aged 71 years.
Catherine (nee Walters),
a much loved wife of Harry,
devoted mam of Gareth and
Nana of Spencer. A treasured
sister of Joyce and Denis,
sister in law of Valerie and Freda
and also a loving Aunt.
The service will be on
Wednesday 22nd July
in Sunderland Crematorium
at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so
desired to TheBrainCharity.org.uk.
All enquiries to
Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon 5191645
Published in Shields Gazette on July 16, 2020