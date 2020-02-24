|
DUNMORE (South Shields) Peacefully at home with her loving husband by her side on 16th February, aged 80 years, Catherine (née Harper). Beloved wife of Frederick.
A celebration of Catherine's life will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 2nd February at 10.30am. No flowers by request please, donations in lieu to Cancer Connections, a collection will be taken after the service. Catherine will be resting at Peter Johnson Funerals, 108 Imeary Street.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 24, 2020