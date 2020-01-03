|
|
|
McVITTIE
Jarrow
(formerly Hebburn) Peacefully in hospital on
December 24th aged 72 years, Catherine (Cathy). Loving and adored wife to David, cherished mam to David and Karen, Catherine will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on Monday January 13th at 12.30pm in South Shields Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request. Donations in lieu if so desired to Cancer Research and
Alzheimers Society. A donation box is available on the day.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020