Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Patterson

Notice

Catherine Patterson Notice
Patterson Catherine The family would like to thank all family and friends for their continued support and all the flowers and cards received.
Also thanks to the Hebburn Court Care Home for everything they did for our Mam. Thanks to Gill and all the staff at Co-op Funeralcare, especially the ladies at the Jarrow Branch, the Humanist Gislaine, Thanks a Bunch flower shop, the flowers were amazing, Anita for the outstanding catering. Also the staff at the Simonside Club and Tom the Piper. Donations received came to £120.65, this is being split between Hebburn Court Care Home and S.T.D.H Ward 2. Thank you to all.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -