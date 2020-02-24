|
Patterson Catherine The family would like to thank all family and friends for their continued support and all the flowers and cards received.
Also thanks to the Hebburn Court Care Home for everything they did for our Mam. Thanks to Gill and all the staff at Co-op Funeralcare, especially the ladies at the Jarrow Branch, the Humanist Gislaine, Thanks a Bunch flower shop, the flowers were amazing, Anita for the outstanding catering. Also the staff at the Simonside Club and Tom the Piper. Donations received came to £120.65, this is being split between Hebburn Court Care Home and S.T.D.H Ward 2. Thank you to all.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 24, 2020