PATTERSON Cathy
(Catherine Beaton) Passed away peacefully at her home Hebburn Court Care Home on
24th January 2020, aged 86 years.
Wife to the late Robert, loving mother to Jean, Mary, Marion, Christine, the late Robert, Margaret and David. Mother-in-law to Raymond, Tommy, Les and Steve. Loving nana to Angela, Christine, Sarah, Raymond, Kirsty, Amy and Kelly-Leigh and partners.
Great nana to Alyssa, Christopher, Kara, Damian and Evee.
Will be a big miss to our family.
Rest in Peace.
Funeral at South Shields Crematorium on 13th February 2020 at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only.
A donation box will be provided
after the service.
Resting at Co-op Funeral Care, Jarrow, Tel: 0191 4897400.
Everyone welcome to the Simonside Social Club afterwards.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020