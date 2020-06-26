|
|
|
GALLANT (Jarrow)
Celia
(née Cousins) Peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 21st, aged 94 years. Devoted wife of the late George, much loved mam of Linda and Joe, mother in law of Claire, dearly loved nanna of Lindsay and partner Alex and grandson Oliver.
Funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 3rd July at 11.15 am. Celia will be resting with the Co op Funeralcare Jarrow telephone 4897400.
For details of live online service, please contact the family.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 26, 2020