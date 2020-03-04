Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Hebburn
9 Ellison Street
Hebburn, Co. Durham NE31 1BP
0191 483 6521
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
09:30
St Aloysius RC Church
Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30
St Aloysius RC Church
Resources
Celia Siddley

Notice Condolences

Celia Siddley Notice
SIDDLEY Hebburn Peacefully surrounded with her loving family on 29th February 2020, aged 80 years, Celia (Mavis)
(nee McCourt).
Loving wife of the late Terry.
Much loved mam of Christine, Stephen, Anita and Karen,
a loved mother-in-law, loved and cherished nanna of Lisa, Scott, Danielle, Liam, Heidi, Emily and
great nanna of Eve-Rose and Freya, a dear sister of Jean and Sylvia.
Funeral service to take place at
St Aloysius RC Church on
Monday 9th March 2020 at
9.30am followed by burial in
Hebburn Cemetery at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired can be
left after the service for
Alzheimer's Society.
Mavis will be resting with the
Co-op Funeralcare, Ellison Street, Hebburn.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020
