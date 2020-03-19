|
SIDDLEY The family of the late Celia (Mavis) wish to express their sincere
thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement.
Also for the sympathy cards, floral tributes received and donations to Alzheimer's Society.
A special thanks to all the staff at Hawthorn Court, Care Home, Aloysius View Hebburn
for looking after Celia.
Thanks to Fr Weymes St. Aloysius RC Church for a comforting service and a very special thank you to
Craig Button and staff of
Co-op Funeralcare Hebburn for funeral arrangements.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020