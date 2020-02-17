|
|
|
McGOW
Charles I wish to thank Craig Button
and all the staff at Jarrow Co-op Funeralcare for their kindness and expertise in arranging the funeral of my Father, Charles James McGow, who died on 20.1.20. His wishes were carried out to the letter.
I would also like to thank
Jackie Dunn, pastoral assistant,
and Carol for the wonderful
service at St. Peter's Church,
Jarrow and at the graveside.
God bless you all.
Daughter Mary and son-in-law Willy.
"RETRIBUTION"
Tho' the mills of God grind slowly
Yet they grind exceeding smell,
Tho' with patience he stands waiting
With exactness grinds he all.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020