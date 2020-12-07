|
Robertson (Hebburn) Peacefully at home on
25th November, aged 76 years. Charles (Charlie), beloved husband of Jean, much loved dad of Gail, Carol and Ian, loved father-in-law of Neil and Lindsey, adored grandad of Adam, Rachel, Bethany, Ryan, Jack, Abbie and Katy.
Funeral service to take place at
South Shields Crematorium on
Monday 14th December at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Community District Nurses
and Palliative Care Team.
All enquiries to Peter Johnson Funerals, Hebburn 0191 4899158
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 7, 2020