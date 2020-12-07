Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Robertson

Notice Condolences

Charles Robertson Notice
Robertson (Hebburn) Peacefully at home on
25th November, aged 76 years. Charles (Charlie), beloved husband of Jean, much loved dad of Gail, Carol and Ian, loved father-in-law of Neil and Lindsey, adored grandad of Adam, Rachel, Bethany, Ryan, Jack, Abbie and Katy.
Funeral service to take place at
South Shields Crematorium on
Monday 14th December at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Community District Nurses
and Palliative Care Team.
All enquiries to Peter Johnson Funerals, Hebburn 0191 4899158
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -