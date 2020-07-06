|
|
|
Briggs (Southwick, Sunderland) Peacefully at home on 1st July 2020 aged 67 years, Christine, (nee Minchell).
Beloved Wife to Joe, loving Mam to Derek, Lee, John and the late Barry, Mother in law to Andrea, Katherine, loved Nana to Emily, Jack and Adam, Sister to Margaret and John, Sister in law Ann and loving Aunt to all the family.
Due to the current restrictions, Only 15 family Members to attend Funeral Service at Boldon Cemetery on Thursday 9th July 2020 at 12.15pm.
Christine will be resting at Chapel of Rest, Co-op Funeralcare Boldon.
Any enquiries please telephone
0191 5367232.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 6, 2020