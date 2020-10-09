|
CALVERT Christine (née Bell) Mam/Grandma /Chris
You made our lives much happier when you were with us,
We just want you to be here.
Love Aidan, Melanie, Daniel, Steven and Harry,
Your loving son, daughter in law and grandsons.
Funeral service to be held at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 14th October 2020 at 9.45am.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions,
a limited number of people can enter the chapel although speakers are available to listen to the service outside.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 9, 2020