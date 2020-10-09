Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Calvert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Calvert

Notice Condolences

Christine Calvert Notice
CALVERT Christine (née Bell) Mam/Grandma /Chris
You made our lives much happier when you were with us,
We just want you to be here.
Love Aidan, Melanie, Daniel, Steven and Harry,
Your loving son, daughter in law and grandsons.
Funeral service to be held at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 14th October 2020 at 9.45am.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions,
a limited number of people can enter the chapel although speakers are available to listen to the service outside.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -