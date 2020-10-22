Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
70 Ellison Street
Jarrow, Tyne and Wear NE32 3HX
0191 489 0717
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine MacLean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine MacLean

Notice Condolences

Christine MacLean Notice
MacLean
Jarrow Sadly passed away on
October 8th 2020,
aged 71 years,
Christine Lorraine.
Loving wife to Donald,
mother to Victoria, mother in law
to Darren, nana to Daniel and
sister to Jackie, Margaret,
Maureen, Gary and David.
Funeral Service to be held on Monday 26th October 2020 at
St Peter's Church York Avenue at 2.15pm followed by cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations to Macmillan Nurses.
God bless.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
Tel 4890717.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -