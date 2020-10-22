|
|
|
MacLean
Jarrow Sadly passed away on
October 8th 2020,
aged 71 years,
Christine Lorraine.
Loving wife to Donald,
mother to Victoria, mother in law
to Darren, nana to Daniel and
sister to Jackie, Margaret,
Maureen, Gary and David.
Funeral Service to be held on Monday 26th October 2020 at
St Peter's Church York Avenue at 2.15pm followed by cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations to Macmillan Nurses.
God bless.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
Tel 4890717.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020