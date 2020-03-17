|
MENZIES Christopher Paul
(Washington) Suddenly at home on
March 8th 2020, aged 43 years. Christopher, dearly loved son
of Kathleen and the late Paul.
Loving brother of Claire and a
dear stepson of Gary.
Friends please meet for
funeral service at South
Shields Crematorium on
Tuesday 24th March at 10.30am.
Everyone welcome afterwards at The Gardeners Club, Washington, for refreshments. No flowers please, donations to Asthma UK
will be greatly appreciated.
All enquiries to Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors - 01914164160.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020