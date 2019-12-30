|
TWIGG Tewkesbury
(Formerly South Shields) Suddenly at home on
9th December 2019, aged 45 years, our beautiful Claire (née Ali). An adored daughter of Tony and Ellen, loved sister of Karen and Keith and Anthony and Michelle. Special auntie to Mark and wife Laura, Rachael, Tony, Stephen and Kaya. Sleep peacefully Claire, our hearts are broken x. Please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 8th January 2020 at 2.00 pm. All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019