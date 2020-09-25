|
|
|
Brown South Shields Passed away peacefully after a long illness on 21st September 2020, aged 77 years, Clifford (Cliff).
Much loved dad of Sharon and Ken, loved father in law of Bob and Alison, and loving grandad of Matthew, Stephanie and Susie.
Will be sadly missed by family
and friends.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 2nd October at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations can be made after the service for Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to the
Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields Tel: 0191 4555521
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 25, 2020