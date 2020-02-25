Home

Colin Cartmell

Notice Condolences

Colin Cartmell Notice
Cartmell Colin
(South Shields) Retired joiner from
South Tyneside Homes.
Suddenly on 14th February 2020, aged 71 years.
Son of the late Agnes and Arthur.
Loving Father to Sharon and Amanda. Father in law to Simon and David. Loving Granda of Rachael, Brandon and Autumn. Brother of the late Jim and Ian, Uncle of Debs, Stephen, Sonia, Graeme, Neil, Malcolm and Vivien, also a
Great Uncle and Great-Great Uncle.
We are heartbroken Dad,
we never got to say goodbye.
Who will I do the crossword with now. Dad, Mondays will be a big
miss when you used to come for your dinner.
Family and friends please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd March at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu for the British Heart Foundation may be received at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Tel: 0191 4555521
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020
