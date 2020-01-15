|
Wild South Shields Passed away peacefully in hospital with her loving family at her bed side on the 7th January 2020,
aged 74 years, Cynthia
(née Soulsby). Reunited with her devoted husband Ernie.
A much loved mam of Craig and Lyndsey. Dearly loved nana.
Friends please meet at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 11:15am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the
Alzheimer's Society, donations may be received at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
