|
|
|
Pochin David Passed peacefully away in the care of Worcestershire Royal Hospital on March 6th 2020 aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of the late Ann,
he will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his family
and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Worcester Crematorium on
Friday March 27th at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the Stroke Association may be placed in the collection box available at the service.
Enquiries to: The Co-op Funeralcare, Tel: 01684 574733.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020