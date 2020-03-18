Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Slater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Slater

Notice Condolences

David Slater Notice
SLATER David Passed away on 5th March 2020, aged 64 years.
Beloved husband of Eileen,
brother in law of Frank and Pat and brother of Thomas and Linda.
Sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St Peter's & Paul's RC Church,
South Shields on Wednesday
25th March 2020 at 12.30pm followed by committal at
South Shields Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to be split between Sunderland Royal Hospital, Ward C33 and
St Vincent de Paul Society.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals
Tel 0191 4544960
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -