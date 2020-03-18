|
|
|
SLATER David Passed away on 5th March 2020, aged 64 years.
Beloved husband of Eileen,
brother in law of Frank and Pat and brother of Thomas and Linda.
Sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St Peter's & Paul's RC Church,
South Shields on Wednesday
25th March 2020 at 12.30pm followed by committal at
South Shields Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to be split between Sunderland Royal Hospital, Ward C33 and
St Vincent de Paul Society.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals
Tel 0191 4544960
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020