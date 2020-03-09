|
Smith (Jarrow) Peacefully in Hospital surrounded
by his loving family on 1st March,
aged 69 years.
David, beloved husband of Marilena.
Loving dad of Domenico and
Simon and extended family.
Also a much loved brother of John and a brother-in-law and uncle.
Family and friends please meet for Funeral Service at St Bede's RC Church, Jarrow on Tuesday
17th March at 12.15pm, followed by Cremation at South Shields
at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Freemans Hospital.
A donation box will be supplied at the Church and Crematorium.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 9, 2020