TANKARD Deborah Jean
(née Shaw) Died suddenly December 24th 2015. Darling daughter of the late Jean and Derek, devoted mam of Dean and Kayleigh, precious nana of Ella and Grace, who she would have loved. Much loved sister of Derek and Caroline, Kevin and Debs and a beautiful niece of Ida and Jimmy, Pat and Jack, wonderful cousin and auntie to her nieces and nephews, daughter in law of Hilary and the late Billy, dearest and best friend of Joanne. We all love and miss you so much Deborah x x x
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019