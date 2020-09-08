|
|
|
JOHNSON (Cleadon) Peacefully in the arms of her loving Husband, on 31st August, aged 57 years, Debra (née Partridge).
Beloved Wife of Jeff, treasured Mammy of James, loving Daughter of the late Irene and Leo, a dear Sister and Sister in law of Stephen and Stephanie.
Funeral service to take place at Sacred Heart R/C Church on Tuesday 15th September at 1.15pm, prior to Cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be collected after the service for Marie Curie.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 8, 2020