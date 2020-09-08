Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Johnson

Notice Condolences

Debra Johnson Notice
JOHNSON (Cleadon) Peacefully in the arms of her loving Husband, on 31st August, aged 57 years, Debra (née Partridge).
Beloved Wife of Jeff, treasured Mammy of James, loving Daughter of the late Irene and Leo, a dear Sister and Sister in law of Stephen and Stephanie.
Funeral service to take place at Sacred Heart R/C Church on Tuesday 15th September at 1.15pm, prior to Cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be collected after the service for Marie Curie.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -