BROWN Derek
(Wildgoose) Passed away 11th October,
aged 72 years, leaving behind a devastated, heartbroken family mourned by Pamela and their
sons Derek, Paul and Adam,
in-laws Jason, Kerry and Kelly
and his beloved grandchildren
Emily, Leo, Lucas and Eve.
Eternally missed, forever loved,
until we meet again.
Service to be held at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 27th October at 11.15am with outdoor broadcast. Resting at Tynedale Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 20, 2020
