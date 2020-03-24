Home

Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Derek Prince Notice
Prince Jarrow Peacefully surrounded by love on the 19th March 2020, aged 82 years, Derek. A deeply loved husband of Veronica. A devoted dad of Kevin and Judith. Dear father in law of Angela and Mark. An adored granda of Thomas, Liam, Calum and Owen. Derek will be deeply missed by all his loving family and friends.
A celebration of Derek's life will be held at a later date. The family are having a private cremation.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020
