Derek Thompson

Derek Thompson Notice
Thompson South Shields Peacefully at home on
July 1st, aged 68 years, Derek.
Devoted husband of Christine,
much loved dad of David and Steven,
dear father in law of Naiara,
also a doting grandad of
Kate, Zach, Thalia and Lily.
Private funeral service to take place
due to current situation at
South Shields Crematorium.
Derek will repose in the private
chapel of rest at
Manor House Funeral Services,
128/130 Fowler Street,
South Shields, Tel 01914565858.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 10, 2020
