|
|
|
WOODCOCK Jarrow
(Retired Teacher
Hebburn Coup) Bravely fought after a long illness surrounded by his loving family at home on 5th August 2020,
aged 71 years, Derek.
Devoted husband to Janet,
much loved step father
of Lydia, Lucy and Sally.
Cherished granda
of Eloisa and River.
Will be sadly missed by
all his loving family.
Funeral service to take place at
South Shields Crematorium on
Friday 14th August at 9.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired
can be left at the crematorium
for Macmillan Nurses.
