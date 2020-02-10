|
|
|
Slattery William Desmond
(Hebburn) Desmond died peacefully at home with his loving family at his side on Sunday, 2nd February 2020,
aged 69 years.
Beloved son of the late William and Elsie and much loved brother to Michael, Moira, Pauline and Allan.
Desmond will be received into
St Aloysius RC Church, Hebburn on Wednesday 12th February 2020
at 5:30pm prior to Requiem Mass
on Thursday 13th February at
1:15pm followed by interment at
Hebburn Cemetery at 2.30pm.
Desmond will always be greatly loved and missed by all his family
and friends. Grateful thanks to Community Nurses, Macmillan Nurses, Palliative Care Team and Ward 10 South Tyneside Hospital who cared for Desmond over
the past months.
Flowers welcome if desired,
which may be sent to Tynedale Funeral Directors, South Shields.
A donation box will be at
the back of church for
Macmillan Cancer Support Nurses
and The British Heart Foundation.
Rest in Peace.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 10, 2020