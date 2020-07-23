|
Scott Jarrow Suddenly but peacefully at home
on the 18th July 2020, aged 47 years, Diane (nee Roberts).
An adored mam of Lauren and Shannon. A much loved daughter of David and the late Susan. A dearly loved sister of Paul, sister in law of Helen. A loving auntie to many,
great auntie to Skye and loved
ex partner of Andrew.
Diane will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday 30th July 2020 at 1.15 pm.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on July 23, 2020