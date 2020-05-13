|
|
|
Johnson South Shields Suddenly passed away in
South Tyneside Hospital on
6th May 2020 aged 85 years,
Doreen (nee Wardale).
A devoted wife of the late Joe,
a cherished mam of Dawne
and a mother in law to Bob.
She will be deeply missed by her loving grandson Stephen and Nicola and her great grandchildren
Jessica and Evie.
Service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 20th May 2020 at 5pm.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 13, 2020