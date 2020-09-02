|
|
|
OLIVER (Hebburn) Doreen (nee Oake) aged 88 years. Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 18th August 2020 at home in Hebburn, Tyne & Wear.
She is survived by her son David and was predeceased by her beloved husband Tom and daughter Christine. Funeral service will be at St. Luke's Methodist Church, Burnhead's Road, Hebburn on
Friday 4th September 2020 at 9.30am. Followed by a
private committal at
South Shields Crematorium.
Due to covid restrictions please let the church know of a wish to attend the service on 0191 4202818 by Thursday 3rd September.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
The Cystic Fibrosis Trust.
