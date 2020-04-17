Home

Doreen Raine Notice
Raine Peacefully at Roseway House, Jarrow, on 7th April 2020, aged 87 years.
Doreen née Potts, a much loved wife of the late James William and adored mam of Jimmy, John, Bruce and Anthony.
Loving mother-in-law of Janet,
a dearly loved nana of Jimmy, Steven, Jake, Liam, Loren, Lacey, Levi, Jemma, Hayleigh and Kieron, doting great nana to Casey, Nelly, Courtney, Dylan and Nico.
A service will be held at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 21st April 2020 at 12.30pm.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020
